Linear voice coil servo motor features high force, 2.25 in. length at mid-stroke

Moticont has added a high-force linear dc servo motor to their expanding line of voice coil or moving coil motors. The LVCM-095-038-01 linear voice coil motor is a true servo motor featuring zero cogging, high accuracy, and high repeatability when operated in a closed positioning loop. Clean non-commutated, zero cogging, zero backlash voice coil motors (also referred to as linear actuators) are efficient, brushless high speed linear servo motors. The LVCM-095-038-01 measures 3.75 in. (95.3 mm) in diameter and has a continuous force of 23.1 lb (102.7 N) and a peak force of 73.1 lb (324.4 N) at a 10% duty cycle.

This brushless, energy efficient, smooth motion, compact servo motor is just 2.25 in. (57.1 mm) long at mid-stroke, and features low inertia, high acceleration/deceleration, and high speed. The motors are suitable for a number of different applications including work holding and clamping, assembly, positioning, sorting, testing, wafer handling, dynamic vibration absorption, medical devices, industrial and packaging applications.

The motor features a pattern of four 10-32 UNC-2B threaded mounting holes in the housing and in the coil end to easily integrate into new or existing applications.

As with all of Moticont’s linear servo motors, the LVCM-095-038-01 can be ordered as a complete plug-and-play system including an encoder and servo controller.

If there is a need for a smaller or larger diameter motor, one with longer travel, or more force, there are 12 series of Moticont’s LVCM series motors based on diameter of the motor, and over 50 models based on length of stroke and/or force to select from. To find the right motor for an application, go to http://moticont.com/voice-coil-motor.htm

www.moticont.com