Live from Sweden: Looking at the practical side of production

Save the date for Eplan L!VE, May 7, 2024, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. After its successful premiere last year, the online event is having a second go of it. This time it will be a live report from the factory floor at Sejfo, a Swedish system integrator and supplier of machines and automation systems.

Best practices – but not just for plant operators and system integrators

During the two-and-a-half-hour live broadcast, Sejfo and Eplan will show how the automation technology of a new production plant was designed — from the first planning step through to ongoing operations:

• Initial plant planning: standardized plant specifications with structured engineering

• Basic and detail engineering: based on data for mechanical engineering, panel building, and control cabinet engineering

• Digital maintenance and service: digital wiring plan pocket, maintenance with augmented reality

Whether for standardizing plant specifications, the basic and detailed engineering for machine building, panel building, and control cabinet design, or digital maintenance and service — Eplan systems support companies along every step of the process.

Sneak preview of the Eplan Platform 2025

In addition, users and others interested can already become familiarized with some of the initial highlights of the Eplan Platform 2025 during the online event. The software, which will be available this summer, focuses on ease of use and greater project planning and design speed. It helps reduce the workload for qualified specialists in engineering and production. Furthermore, machine cabling is now supported through pre-assembled cables.

These are the most important features of the upcoming Eplan Platform 2025:

• Easy to use: property display specific to device type, macro preview in device management

• Easing the burden in production: schematics are more easily readable via QR codes and images on symbols

• Expanding on machine cabling: pre-assembled cables in Eplan Electric P8

• Getting more out of it: machine cabling reaches a new level with the new Eplan Cable proD in connection with Eplan Electric P8

• Clever connections: interface for Eplan Pro Panel and Phoenix Contact ClipX Engineer

40 years of Eplan: review and outlook

The company Eplan is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year, which is a good reason to look back and reflect on the outlook as part of the international event. Sebastian Seitz, CEO, will discuss the trends and issues that Eplan has set its sights on for the coming years.

The information package – including examples proven in practice, innovations, tricks of the trade from the Eplan Platform 2025, and the coming trends and industry topics has been brought together for users as part of the Eplan L!VE event.

Those interested can register free of charge at www.eplan.de/live