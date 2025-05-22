LMCA linear motors introduced for precision laser cutting

UNIMOTION has introduced the LMCA series for industrial motion applications that require precision and power, such as direct drive laser cutting. The LMCA series features high force density, low winding temperature, and reduced cogging force to support consistent performance and accuracy in demanding environments.

The LMCA linear motors offer increased force density, providing approximately 30–50% more force per unit volume compared to many other motors. This allows the LMCA series to deliver higher output while maintaining a compact form, which is beneficial in space-constrained applications such as laser cutting machinery. The higher force density also supports faster acceleration and deceleration, making the motors suitable for high-speed, precision-oriented tasks.

Low winding temperature for longevity

In high-output applications such as laser cutting, maintaining appropriate motor winding temperatures is important for performance and longevity. LMCA linear motors feature built-in thermal management that helps keep winding temperatures low. This can reduce reliance on external cooling systems and support consistent operation during extended use.

Low cogging force for smooth precision

Cogging force—unwanted magnetic resistance—can interfere with smooth motion, especially in precision applications. The LMCA series is designed to reduce cogging force, supporting steady linear motion. This helps minimize vibration and maintain cutting accuracy in laser cutting tasks, where precision is important for consistent results.

Direct drive advantages for laser cutting applications

Direct drive motors are commonly used in laser cutting because they transmit power efficiently without belts. The LMCA linear motors are designed for this type of setup, offering high positional accuracy without requiring additional transmission components. This simplifies the system, lowers maintenance needs, and supports precise control of cutting speed and quality, making the LMCA series suitable for high-performance laser applications.

Why LMCA linear motors excel in laser cutting applications

Compact force density: Higher force in a compact form factor supports efficient machine design and enables fast, accurate movement.

Thermal efficiency: Reduced winding temperatures help prevent overheating, making the motor suitable for continuous laser operation.

Accurate motion: Low cogging force supports stable and accurate motion during detailed cutting tasks.

Direct drive reliability: Eliminates mechanical transmission elements, reducing wear and optimizing control.

Powerful online tools to customize your solution

Engineers can configure linear motor systems through UNIMOTION’s ONLINE SHOP, which includes a step-by-step configuration tool and 3D previews. More than 50 native formats are available for download, allowing easy integration into existing systems. The Linear Motor Calculation Tool also supports motor selection by evaluating project requirements to help balance performance and cost.

Elevate your laser cutting performance with UNIMOTION LMCA motors

The LMCA linear motors offer high force density, efficient thermal management, and consistent performance, making them suitable for laser cutting applications. With UNIMOTION’s online tools for configuration and motor selection, engineers can plan and implement systems that support accurate and repeatable results in manufacturing operations.

