Looking at the state of geopolitics in 2025

At the recent National Fluid Power Association’s Annual Conference in Tucson, brothers Alex and Eugene Chausovsky of the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy spoke about geopolitical disruption and what it can mean for manufacturers. They highlighted how today we have a multipolarity in the world, with global powers (the U.S. and China), global players (the EU and Russia), and regional swing players ( think India, Japan, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Brazil) that are influential in their respective neighborhoods. Additionally, we now also must contend with non-aligned and non-state actors — in today’s world, we have some companies that boast larger revenues than the GDPs of entire countries.

The other geopolitical theme that manufacturers must face in 2025 is connectivity. That involves trade (de-globalization, supply chain evolution, reshoring), technology (such as AI), energy/climate (with a lot of changes in the U.S., as well as massive weather events around the world), and internal polarization (such as what we’ve seen in the U.S. and other countries, with misinformation and alternative non-traditional parties).

Here are some of the brothers’ other thoughts for the coming years: