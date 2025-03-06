Design World

Looking for a stainless steel gear unit with temperature stability?

SEW-Eurodrive has introduced the SEW-Eurodrive WES Series stainless steel gear unit, a compact and hygienic drive designed for temperature stability during continuous use. The WES Series features SEW-Eurodrive Spiroplan right-angle gearing, reducing heat buildup compared to traditional worm gear units.Designed for food, beverage, and hygienic applications, the WES Series is corrosion-resistant, easy to clean, and rated for high-pressure washdowns.

Key advantages

Compact design and optimized performance

  • No cooling fan, reducing contamination risks in clean environments.

Temperature stability and safety

  • Spiroplan gearing reduces friction and heat buildup compared to worm gear units.
  • Lower operating temperatures reduce burn risks for worker and products.

Hygienic and washdown-compatible

  • Designed for hygienic and high-pressure washdown environments.
  • Seamless, smooth surface prevents bacteria buildup.

Durable with reduced maintenance needs

  • Optimized gearing and lubrication systems designed for long-term reliability.
  • Lightweight, compact design simplifies integration into processing lines.

Built for clean, demanding environments and safety

Industries served:

  • Food and beverage processing – Bottling, packaging, and conveyor systems.
  • Pharmaceutical and cleanroom – Contamination-free motion solutions.
  • Chemical and washdown – Corrosion-resistant, sealed for extreme conditions.

Experience the cool, hygienic advantage

The WES Series stainless steel gear unit is a reliable solution for hygienic, continuous-duty applications, designed to manage heat, minimize contamination risks, and enhance reliability.

For more information, visit seweurodrive.com.

