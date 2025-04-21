Looking to 2025: Past Success Guides Future Achievements

Sponsored by the Italian Trade Association.

Italian Machinery Delivers Quality and Innovation to Advance North American Industries

Italian machinery is an integral part of North American industry, supporting operations and forwarding organizational goals. From agriculture and construction to manufacturing and a plethora of other industries, Italian machinery delivers quality and reliability that enables North American companies to better manage their operating costs and expand their portfolio of services and products. These features and benefits of Italian machinery will be especially important, given the number of challenging market conditions North American end users face in 2025. Thankfully, the key benefits of Italian machinery speak directly to these challenges and can ultimately help end users excel, despite negative market pressures.

Italian Machinery: A Sterling Reputation

According to a survey conducted on behalf of the Italian Trade Agency’s Machines Italia project by WTWH Media and Reach Solutions polling North American end users, Italian machinery holds a prestigious spot on the world stage. When asked to rank 11 of the top machine-producing nations serving North America, Italy and the machines they produce were viewed positively by over 97% of respondents. According to end users, Italian machinery handily outperforms other nations associated with quality manufacturing and comfortably competes with the cream of the crop in the international machine market. Italian machine builders are proud of the care and quality that goes into their products, demonstrating a commitment to delivering transformational machinery that the end user market readily recognizes.

Italian Machinery Stands Out

When asked to specify what aspects of Italian machinery stand out the most, North American end users pointed to numerous features and advantages but highlighted three of the most crucial components that go into machine considerations. Most impressively, 64% of end users agreed that Italian machinery has a strong reputation for quality, with nearly 97% at least somewhat agreeing with that statement. Italian machine builders have carved out a

strong reputation amongst North American end users, who intuitively associate Italian equipment with quality. A key component of this reputation is how Italian machine builders strive to incorporate new features and technologies into their designs. When asked about innovation, nearly 97% of end users noted that Italian machinery often comes equipped with the latest technology in the market. With the rapid evolution of technology-focused solutions in the North American industry and an increasing reliance on automated processes and equipment, a sterling reputation for technological incorporation and innovation are strong selling points.

Although end users consider quality and machinery with the latest technology as top attributes, end-user evaluations inevitably turn to cost. Our survey found that when considering machine purchases, end users’ top consideration is primarily cost. Even with a reputation for best-in-class quality and technological innovation, Italian machinery compares very favorably on price and ROI, with over 97% of end users at least partially agreeing that Italian machinery is competitively priced in the market. This is excellent news for Italian machine builders serving the North American market. Thanks to a dedication to excellence, Italian machine builders have established a strong reputation amongst North American end users for delivering high-quality, cutting-edge products at competitive, achievable price points.

Italian Machinery Brings Measurable Success

Beyond market and capability perceptions of Italian machinery, we also asked North American end users to reflect on how Italian machinery delivered improvements to their organization. The results were impressive and speak directly to how Italian machine builders are helping North American end users tackle thorny industry challenges, today and in the future. North American end users derive a staggering number of benefits from the use of Italian machinery, which can be broken up into three main groups: overall organizational improvements, technological improvements, and operational improvements.

End users noted several ways in which Italian machinery delivered benefits to their overall organizational structure. Crucially, just over 37% of respondents indicated that Italian machinery helped reduce their reliance on human labor. This is an enormously important component of Italian machinery, especially given the continued struggles across North American industries to recruit and retain qualified labor. Closely related to reducing reliance on human labor, nearly 34% of respondents noted that Italian machinery helped them reduce their overall operating costs, further enhancing the ROI case for Italian equipment. With ROI and cost being the top machine feature considerations for North American end users, the benefits derived from Italian machinery align closely with end-user priorities. In addition to labor cost savings, 10% of respondents also acknowledged the use of Italian machinery directly contributed to improving the overall sustainability of their organizations.

North American end users also noted how Italian machinery has helped advance their technology and digital transformation goals. Italian machinery remains at the forefront of innovation, with nearly 28% of respondents stating the use of Italian machinery allowed them access to entirely new technology not currently utilized in their operations. In a similar vein, nearly a quarter of end users also explained how Italian machinery drove an increase in the number of automated processes in their operations, another indicator of the top-tier technology capabilities of Italian machine builders. On the digital front, a handful of companies also indicated that Italian machinery specifically advanced their digitalization/digitization goals.

Most importantly, North American end users strongly indicated that Italian machinery has helped them improve the efficiency of their operations, and even opened up additional possibilities for expanding products and services. When asked about operational processes, just over 42% of end users flagged how Italian machinery enabled them to increase their overall throughput (for manufacturers) and work efficiency (for non-manufacturing industries). Not only did Italian machinery contribute to throughput and work efficiency improvements, but it also helped nearly 37% of end users expand their operational capabilities, enabling them to offer new products and services. By increasing yields and work efficiency, while simultaneously opening the door to new products and services – and maybe even new markets – Italian machinery is playing a key role in enhancing North American industries.

Carry the Momentum into 2025

With ongoing supply chain struggles, persistent labor challenges, continued economic uncertainty, and stubbornly high input/ingredient/operating costs, 2025 is shaping up to be a year filled with hurdles for North American end users. Fortunately, thanks to their dedication to quality and innovation, Italian machine builders are in an excellent position to assist end users in overcoming these challenges and excelling in the face of several adverse market conditions.

Italian machine builders can lean heavily on their strong reputation in the market when compared to other nations, bolstered by competitive price points and demonstrable ROI cases.

Through measurable benefits such as reducing reliance on human labor, expanding automated processes, and reducing operating costs, Italian machinery can directly address the most difficult, pressing, and persistent industry challenges faced by North American end users. On top of these immediate improvements, Italian machinery can empower end users to turn an eye toward future growth by enabling access to new technology, new products and services, and new levels of digital integration and digital data capabilities.

By leveraging their stellar reputation and focusing on the core improvements Italian machinery brings to end users, Italian machine builders can carry their industry success forward into 2025.

Survey Methodology

The survey produced 427 results targeting a mix of Italian machine users and non-Italian machine users, to better understand North American end-user perceptions of Italian machinery in the wider market. The audience was targeted using WTWH Media’s database of applicable North American end users. We also asked this pool of participants what their top considerations are when making a machine purchase.In addition, current and past confirmed users of Italian machinery were targeted to solicit their insights into how Italian machinery improved their operations, as well as what features and functionalities Italian machinery influenced their decision to purchase. This data is also included throughout this issue.