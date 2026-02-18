Design World

Low-power magnetic sensors operate from 1.8 V to 5.5 V

The LF21173TMR and LF21177TMR omnipolar magnetic switches from Littelfuse combine Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) sensing with CMOS output circuitry in a compact LGA4 package for low-power, space-constrained designs. Operating across a 1.8 V–5.5 V supply range, the switches offer magnetic sensitivity from 9 to 30 Gauss and omnipolar operation, supporting applications such as smart meters, electronic locks, medical devices and portable electronics. Compared with Hall-effect alternatives, the devices are designed to reduce power consumption while enabling reliable magnetic detection with smaller magnets.

