Low-SWaP accelerometer replaces quartz sensors

The Tronics AXO315®T1 from TDK Corporation is a single-axis, closed-loop MEMS accelerometer for measurement while drilling and related downhole navigation tasks, with a ±14 g input range and an operating temperature range of -30°C to +175°C. Designed for high vibration and high-temperature drilling environments, it provides a 24-bit digital SPI interface, specified vibration rectification error of 20 µg/g² and powered lifetime over 1000 hours at +175°C to support inclination measurement in directional drilling tools.
