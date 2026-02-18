Design World

Low-SWaP accelerometer replaces quartz sensors

By |

The Tronics AXO315®T1 from TDK Corporation is a single-axis, closed-loop MEMS accelerometer for measurement while drilling and related downhole navigation tasks, with a ±14 g input range and an operating temperature range of -30°C to +175°C. Designed for high vibration and high-temperature drilling environments, it provides a 24-bit digital SPI interface, specified vibration rectification error of 20 µg/g² and powered lifetime over 1000 hours at +175°C to support inclination measurement in directional drilling tools.

Filed Under: SENSORS

 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World