Low-voltage electric motor efficiently powers hydraulic functions

Many manufacturers of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) use ac induction motor systems (ACIMs) to drive the hydraulic pump powering the machine’s lift function. These motors are often bulky and inefficient, so MEWP manufacturers seek alternative solutions.

Compared to ACIM, synchronous reluctance assisted permanent magnet (SRPM) technology can deliver higher torque and power in a more compact design. At the Agritechnica 2025 show, Danfoss Power Solutions announced the launch of its Editron EM-PMI180 low-voltage electric motor, a 48-volt SRPM motor designed to drive a hydraulic gear pump in compact electric machinery, powering the machine’s work functions. The PMI180 is suitable for boom lifts, scissor lifts, compact loaders, and excavators. With an outer diameter of 180 mm, its small size is particularly suitable in small electric machinery, where the battery pack occupies most of the available space, leaving little room for motors, inverters, hydraulics, and other components.

Danfoss claims that the PMI180 motor is 15% more efficient and 15% smaller than an ac induction motor with the same torque and power. It includes hairpin windings, which help increase motor power density and efficiency compared to conventional round wires. The motor and connector have an IP67 rating, protecting from dust, dirt, and moisture ingress. Additionally, the motor’s corrosion resistance was validated in a 200-hour salt-spray test.

The motor has a rated power output of 7 kW at 48 volts dc. Its rated speed is 3,000 rpm, and its maximum speed is 4,000 rpm. Rated torque is 22.5 Nm, while maximum torque is 90 Nm. It features a standard gear pump interface for connection to pumps up to 16 cc at 240 bar. The PMI180 works with the EC-C48 inverter, which will be available this year.

In addition to the PMI180, the ED-DT180 eDrive will add to the Editron 48-volt portfolio. The eDrive is a propel solution for MEWPs and similar off-highway vehicles that integrates an electric motor, a reduction gearbox, and an electromagnetic brake. The 48-volt system joins the 24-volt system launched in 2024.

Danfoss

www.danfoss.com