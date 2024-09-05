LR80 FMCW radar level sensor from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added the new Flowline LR80 EchoBeam® FMCW (Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave) radar level transmitter featuring Flowline’s 80 GHz radar technology that is unaffected by most media, processes, or environmental factors. Using the change in frequency between the transmitted and reflected signals, the EchoBeam level sensor can measure liquids up to 32.8’ (10m) or bulk solids up to 16.4’ (5m) and provides a 4-20 mA output signal. Its rugged PVDF thermoplastic housing offers a high IP68 protection rating, making it ideal for applications such as tanks, sumps, canals, reservoirs, or transfer stations.

The wireless LevelTap app connects over Bluetooth for easy configuration and quick access to level information, statuses, and settings from the safety of the ground or a nearby catwalk.

The new Flowline Echobeam LR80 FMCW radar level sensor is CSA-approved, FCC-approved, and CE-marked.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/radar-level-sensors