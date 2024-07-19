LS Electric DC servo systems (EtherCAT, Pulse, and Indexing Control) from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added LS Electric PHOX servo systems that operate with 24-80 VDC input power and accept a wide variety of control inputs. These flexible systems are suitable for both single-axis use and for advanced multi-axis motion control systems.

With output power from 100W to 300W, these four matched sets of servo motors, drives, cables, and accessories are perfect for mobile applications or situations where DC power sharing between servo axes is advantageous. An integral holding brake is optional on each motor.

Possible control options include pulse train, velocity or torque control (with analog inputs or predefined setpoints), a built-in indexer, and the use of external encoder feedback (full closed-loop control). The systems can also be controlled by any CANopen over EtherCAT (CoE) compatible PLC/host controller. The drives are fully digital with a 1kHz velocity loop response and offer Safe Torque Off (STO), eliminating the need for large external e-stop contactors.

Network motion control options include Cyclic Mode where all drives are updated every EtherCAT cycle (~1 millisecond) with position, velocity, or torque setpoints, and Profile Mode with drives receiving target setpoints for each move over EtherCAT.

All motion parameters can be stored, loaded, and triggered from an EtherCAT-compatible PLC, simplifying your control scheme. Networked motion control capabilities include storage of up to 400 position setpoints (per axis) in the PLC, electronic camming, registration, flying shear, advanced torque control, and more.

AutomationDirect

automationdirect.com/PHOX-servo