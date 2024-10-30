LS Electric XMC EtherCAT motion controllers and EtherCAT bus coupler from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added the powerful LS Electric XMC motion controller to provide full EtherCAT master motion control. With a blindingly fast processor (scan times as low as 5ns) and built-in support for 8 or 16 axes of EtherCAT-based motion control (depending on the model), the XMC controller can handle virtually any motion control application. These brick-style controllers feature 8 discrete inputs, 16 discrete outputs, 2 analog inputs, and 2 analog outputs. Utilize the new EtherCAT bus coupler with the diverse LS XGB PLC I/O modules to expand the XMC controller I/O capability.

The controllers also have two embedded quadrature encoder inputs to support full-closed-loop control. If further I/O expansion is required, the controllers support the addition of up to 32 racks of EtherCAT remote I/O (depending on the model).

The new EtherCAT bus coupler (XEL-BSSCT) supports LS Electric XGB I/O modules (already offered by Automation Direct) with over 30 I/O modules available, including discrete, analog, relay, temperature, high-speed counter, and load cell models. With the XEL-BSSCT bus coupler, these economical EtherCAT I/O racks are compatible with any EtherCAT master controller.

XMC controllers use the powerful XG5000 software to configure and program all the control logic for advanced motion and basic PLC applications. XG5000 has a comprehensive set of motion function blocks (in ladder or structured text) to handle any application. These function blocks meet the standards of PLCopen to ensure interoperability, efficiency, and easier code development for motion applications.

