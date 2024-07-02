As industrial environments evolve, enterprises connect more field devices and gather more data. However, they need to consider space and weight constraints and simplify network infrastructure. SPE cables make this possible. The Lumberg Automation BEETLE Single Pair Ethernet Lite Managed Switch supports the transition to future-ready networks built with SPE technology. With BEETLE, industrial organizations can scale operations while achieving greater range and long-term cost
