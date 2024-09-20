LUTZE ELECTRONIC flexible control and signal cable have many uses

AutomationDirect has added LUTZE ELECTRONIC shielded or unshielded flexible control and signal cable. This industrial-grade multi-conductor cable is suitable for machines and machine tools, plant cabling, HVAC technology, assembly/production lines, process instrumentation, and industrial controls. These cables are 300 V rated and are third-party evaluated by ECOLAB for resistance to cleaning agents and chemicals commonly used in food and beverage washdown procedures.

The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) jacket is oil and sunlight-resistant, and this cable is Power Limited Tray Cable UL PLTC rated for use with cable tray applications and AWM rated for use in appliance wiring.

Order LUTZE ELECTRONIC cable cut to length in 1-ft increments, with a 20-ft minimum, starting at $0.74 /ft.

www.automationdirect.com/tray-cable