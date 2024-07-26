LUTZE RJ45 shielded IDC field wireable connectors and adapters from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new LUTZE RJ45 shielded IDC field wireable connectors and adapters to their Wiring Solutions lineup. RJ45 IDC shielded field wireable connectors with 8-pole configuration provide quick and easy Cat6a connections to non-terminated cables allowing custom-built connections to fit your application. The RJ45-to-RJ45 8-pole bulkhead adapters can be installed in a control panel cutout allowing easy pass-through for Cat5e or Cat6a connections and include a protective cap to protect the outer connector when not in use.

New DIN rail-mounted holder modules for RJ45 Cat6a shielded IDC field wireable connectors provide connectivity between the field and the control panel. These holder modules simplify the wiring process in just a few simple steps and do not require any tools. The modules’ side covers can be removed, allowing several modules to be installed side by side on a DIN rail, which is ideal for tight-spaced installations.

