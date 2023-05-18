LVDT position sensor operates in high-shock environments with up to 10K psi

NewTek recently designed its 100th custom LVDT Position Sensors with a vented body and modified lead lengths to address the unique operating specifications for a downhole drilling application.

Venting NewTek’s NT-R High-Temperature Sensor ensured reliable performance in a downhole drilling tool that operated in a high-shock environment with pressures up to 10,000 psi and temperatures up to 400°F (200°C)). By venting holes in the housing, the sensor can equalize pressure inside and outside to operate reliably in temperature extremes of -65°F to +400°F and operating pressures of 30,000 psi.

As most sensors often do not meet application requirements for position measurement right out of the box, NewTek has the engineering and domestic manufacturing capabilities to customize versions of its standard AC- and DC-operated LVDT Position Sensors to meet unique operating and configuration specifications.

Customizations may include radiation and submersion resistance, higher temperature exposures, ratiometric output, high stroke-to-length ratios, specific electrical output requirements, ceramic and special core materials, and the use of special alloys such as Monel, Inconel, Hastelloy, and Titanium in the construction of the sensor body.

Examples of LVDT customizations include: A high-temperature LVDT Position Sensor was built to withstand extreme temperatures exceeding 1000°F (538°C) in a material testing environment; An AC-operated Position Sensor fabricated with xxxx to withstand shock and vibration associated with the unique environmental conditions of ascent and operation in space travel; An AC-operated LVDT Position designed with a custom core rod replaced a failed LVDT for a power generation station; An LVDT gage head outfitted with a custom spring for higher stiffness performs in a dynamic manufacturing application where cycles in an automated process were too fast for a sensor with a standard spring-loaded probe; LVDTs welded with stainless blocks and flanges remain rugged when operating within a steam turbine; A LVDT constructed of Monel 400 provided greater resistance against pitting caused by oxidation when used in a seawater application;

NewTek offers sensor customization for different industries including oil/gas, aerospace, subsea, R&D testing, packaging, turbine, pharmaceuticals, and others.