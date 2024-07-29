M.G.M. Electric IEC motors and brake motors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added M.G.M. Electric IEC standard and brake motors that are manufactured in Italy using state-of-the-art, high-quality processes and are rated for general-purpose and inverter duty. IEC motors provide the same power output as NEMA motors but have a smaller footprint and feature a lightweight aluminum construction.

IEC standard motors offer outputs rated up to 5hp at 1800rpm and up to 1hp at 3600rpm. M.G.M. brake motors are available with outputs rated up to 5hp at 1800rpm and feature brakes that are direct 3-phase AC coils (no DC rectifier required). This results in faster response time and higher holding torque. Replacement brakes are also available.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/ac-motors