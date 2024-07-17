M12 connector line expanded to include D-coded options

CUI Devices’ Interconnect Group has announced the addition of M12 connector types with D coding to its line of circular connectors and circular cable assemblies. The CDM12 family includes a variety of male or female jack or plug versions with 4-pin contact position options. These M12 D-coded connectors and cables have IP67 ratings, making them suitable for harsh environments in industrial and factory automation applications.
The M12 D-coded circular connector models are available in panel mount packages with PC pin or wire lead terminations and thread sizes of M12 x 1.0, M16 x 1.5, or PG9. The M12 D-coded circular cable assembly models come with a PVC or PUR jacket material, copper alloy screw terminals, straight or right-angle orientations, and cable lengths ranging from 0.5 to 5 meters. The cables offer either a blunt-cut cable end or an RJ45 plug connector option. These M12 models operate within a temperature range of -25 to 80°C, have voltage ratings of 60 or 250 Vac, and current ratings of 1.5 or 4 A. Additional coding options are available as custom configurations.
The CDM12 family is available immediately with prices starting at $6.26 per unit for orders of 100 pieces through distribution.
