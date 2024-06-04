M12 connectors with assembled wires and advanced sealing concept

binder announces the latest enhancements to its panel mount connectors in M12 size. These connectors now feature assembled wires, an advanced sealing concept, safety features, and sustainable materials. Users in process, sensor, and drive technology also benefit from optional shielding and customization. In addition to the previously offered dip-soldered versions, this variant is now available in a second termination type. Here, the panel mount part is particularly suitable for installation in confined spaces, as it can be attached directly from the front. Larger fastening threads for the coupling nut typical with M12, such as M16x1.5, are not required with this product.

Sealing, fixation, and anti-rotation device

As part of the product redesign, the binder engineers have integrated a new type of sealing concept. The connector body is pressed into the panel mount connector sleeve on the connection side rather than the male connector side as before. Thus, the seal is made on the front side instead of on the rim of the male connector body, ensuring the design’s constant tightness under industrial conditions.

The male panel mount sleeve made of lead-free brass is an ecologically sustainable solution. A specific inner contour has also been provided to securely fix the male receptacle and act as an anti-rotation device.

Fields of application:

Automation technology

Robotics

Process technology

Sensor and actuator technology

Features:

Mounting thread: M12x1, continuous

Termination: assembled wires

Molding and shielding plate as options

Male panel mount connector may be pressed into the sleeve in 45° increments

Options in design and manufacturing

On request, the body of the male panel mount connector can be pressed into the sleeve in 45° increments according to customer specifications. Molding is possible but not necessary. A shield plate may also be attached to the sleeve on the connection side for use in electromagnetically exposed environments. The panel mount connector can optionally be attached with an anti-rotation device by flattening the M12 thread.

M12 background

Since their market launch more than four decades ago, M12 connectors have maintained their leading role in automation field device connectivity. The classic use is for industrial sensor/actuator installations, now supplemented by robotics, industrial IoT, and 5G infrastructure.

M12 connectors are subject to the DIN EN IEC 61076-2 standard and, thanks to standardization, in principle replaceable across manufacturers. This interoperability is the key to the widespread acceptance of the M12 format in factory and process automation.

In addition to performance improvements in transmission rates and signal quality, current developments in the M12 format are focusing primarily on robust and reliable function, reduced dimensions, user-friendly handling, and sustainability. In this context, binder’s product optimization represents an important step in the future-oriented expansion of the binder portfolio for industrial automation.

binder USA

www.binder-usa.com