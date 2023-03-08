M12 stainless-steel connectors for sensor cabling in harsh environments

binder USA offers M12 connectors with all external parts – threaded locking ring, housing, and pressing screw – constructed of stainless steel. The cable clamp is constructed of PTFE, the seal is made of VitonTM, and rounded surfaces facilitate cleaning.The design and materials make binder’s M12 ideal for for corrosive environments including humidity, chemicals, detergents, and weather. It is also suitable for hygienically-demanding environments, including food processing and medical applications.The stainless-steel M12 also allows for electromagnetic shielding, making it suitable for transmitting high-frequency data.

Stainless steel product highlights:

Sizes: M5, M8, M12

Pin count: 4, 5, 8, and 12

Locking system: screw

Special version: shieldable M12 variant with threaded locking ring, housing, and pressing screw all made of stainless steel

Key applications: automation, food/beverage production, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and medical technology.

binder USA

www.binder-usa.com