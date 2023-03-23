M8 connector types added to circular cable assemblies

CUI Devices’ Interconnect Group announced the addition of M8 connector types to its line of circular cable assemblies. The CDM8 family offers a range of male or female plug versions with contact position options of 3, 4, 5, 6, or 8 pins. These M8 connectors are A coded to support 1 Gbit Ethernet or B coded for Profibus while carrying IP67 ratings to deal with harsh environments found in industrial and factory automation applications. They are also mating compatible with CUI Devices’ line of M8 circular connector jacks.

Housed in PVC jacket material with copper alloy screw terminals, these M8 circular cables feature straight or right-angle orientations and cable lengths of 1, 2, or 3 meters. The circular cable assembly models further carry an operating temperature range from -25 to 80°C, current ratings of 1.5 or 3 A, and voltage ratings of 30 or 60 Vac. Additional coding options are available as custom configurations.

CUI Devices’ CDM8 series is available immediately with prices starting at $8.24 per unit at 100 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.