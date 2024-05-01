Machine vision offering expanded to include compact, high-performance global shutter image sensors

OMNIVISION announced two new CMOS global shutter (GS) image sensors for machine vision applications. OMNIVISION has created a new Machine Vision Unit, which will focus on creating innovative solutions for industrial automation, robotics, logistics barcode scanners, and intelligent transportation systems (ITS). OMNIVISION announced two new CMOS global shutter (GS) image sensors for machine vision applications. OMNIVISION has created a new Machine Vision Unit, which will focus on creating innovative solutions for industrial automation, robotics, logistics barcode scanners, and intelligent transportation systems (ITS).

OMNIVISION’s new GS sensors feature the industry’s smallest 2.2-micron (µm) backside-illuminated (BSI) pixel for high resolution in a compact design. The high-resolution, small-format GS sensors provide the highest shutter efficiency available on the market with the ability to capture high-speed moving objects clearly and accurately at high frame rates. They also feature high sensitivity, low noise, and enhanced NIR quantum efficiency (QE) for industry-leading low-light performance.

Compared to the previous-generation 2.5µm frontside-illuminated (FSI) GS sensors, the 2.2µm BSI GS sensors can achieve 1.08x sensitivity with an F2.0 lens and 2.16x sensitivity with an F1.4 lens. The new OG05B1B is a 5-megapixel (MP) resolution CMOS monochrome GS sensor in a 1/2.53-inch optical format (OF). The new OG01H1B is a 1.5MP resolution CMOS monochrome GS sensor in a 1/4.51-inch OF.

Both image sensors feature OMNIVISION’s Nyxel near-infrared (NIR) technology, which boosts QE to 700-1050nm, enabling the capture of brighter images from farther away; PureCelPlus-Sstacked-die architecture for best-in-class image sensor performance; and CSP package technology for the smallest possible dimensions.

The GS sensors are available for sampling now and will be in mass production this quarter.