In an era of economic volatility and industry disruption, North American manufacturers are turning to partners who can help them adapt, automate, and grow. This issue of Machines Italia spotlights how Italian machine builders are meeting that call, delivering flexible, sustainable, and highly automated solutions that empower end users to navigate today’s toughest challenges.
Notable Figures
- Nearly 40% of end users noted that Italian machinery directly reduced their reliance on human labor, while
- Just over 32% purchased Italian machinery specifically because it offered more automated features than the competition.
- 25% of end users chose Italian machinery for its advanced sensors and ports, enabling better digital integration and data collection.
