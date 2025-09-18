Machines Italia magazine – Volume XVIII

To address industry-wide challenges, Italian machine builders are innovating machines and processes to succeed. In this issue of Machines Italia, we explore in more detail how Italian machine builders are working together with North American end users, seeking innovative and technology-focused solutions to persistent industry challenges, such as managing operating costs.
Notable figures:
- 92% of respondents either agree or somewhat agree that Italian OEMs/suppliers are trusted collaborators
- 42% of end users noted Italian machinery has expanded their throughput and/or work efficiency, the number one benefit identified in the survey
- 91% of respondents at least somewhat agreed that Italian machinery explicitly helped them meet their sustainability goals and improve their overall operational sustainability
Download this free magazine now to learn more!
