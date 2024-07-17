Manufacturers are “banking” electronic chips to protect against shortages

Contributed by Del Williams

When the demand for electronic chips outstrips supply, prices rise, impacting consumers and manufacturers alike. Just as volatile oil markets succumb to geopolitical tensions, shortages, and natural disasters, such factors also impact computer chip supply chains. Fluctuations in chip prices can ripple through the economy, affecting the cost of electronics, vehicles, and other high-tech goods.

Recent shortages during the pandemic and fears of China’s ambitions to dominate the industry are spurring fears of future shortages. On the brighter side, some experts suggest we are on the precipice of the next tech boom, driven by artificial intelligence, mobile internet, cloud, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Either scenario raises the specter of potential future shortages or hard-to-get parts. In response, some OEMs and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) are taking proactive steps, such as building a stockpile of critical chips, to prepare for whatever might come.

“Many companies — particularly those that build critical equipment like medical, military, industrial controls, and automotive — are now considering how they can protect themselves from future vulnerability. They experienced serious chip shortages and want to ensure a reliable, ready supply at a reasonable price without tying up capital,” said Mike Thomas, president of Classic Components.

Today, many electronics OEMs are receptive to the idea of accessing a vetted supply of quality, readily available chips. However, few want to commit capital for chips they may not need for years, particularly if owned by equity or publicly traded firms, according to Thomas.

In response to the market need, some independent distributors serve as “chip banks” that can lock in prices and delivery dates for many months at a time. The chips are placed in long-term bond or schedule contracts with applicable service or storage fees and can be shipped to authorized partners, contract manufacturers, sibling companies, and subsidiaries on demand.

“Based on annual projections and forecasts, we can keep a certain amount of inventory on hand and a certain amount of inventory on order, so capital exposure is minimized,” said Thomas.

Price protection is also a concern for OEMs. In addition to guaranteeing chip availability, electronics manufacturers may seek to shield themselves from escalating prices caused by the scarcity of components and commodities, which can unpredictably surge in global markets.

“Manufacturers may want to place a year’s worth of electronic chips on order now,” said Thomas. “If the price rises and it costs 20% for the same chips six months later, they already have stock for the rest of the year that is price protected.”

Like financial banks, some distributors offer various financing options that can facilitate securing the required chips. One example is a “buy and sell back” program for companies with excess inventory. According to Thomas, many manufacturers are sitting on excess inventory due to stockpiling parts and ordering from multiple sources to ensure delivery. If it is true dead stock, some distributors can help liquidate the electronic components while maximizing a company’s recovery through various arrangements.

“We can purchase your excess inventory, store it, and then sell it to your authorized EMS partners as needed over time,” said Thomas. “We have a global customer base and lots of information about the materials they use. So, if a manufacturer has excess inventory, we can often find an opportunity to sell it to one of our other customers.”

The company has provided this service since 1985 by searching its extensive database for other customers who use the surplus parts and can broker deals between the parties. It can also list and sell surplus inventory on consignment, with or without taking physical possession of the inventory. It also offers transition services, which can benefit OEMs holding electronic chips in inventory that will be shipped to third parties, such as an EMS that will do the actual manufacturing. In this case, the distributor can purchase, warehouse, and distribute the chips and later sell the inventory to a third party, similar to a third-party logistics (3PL) operation.

Today, the memory of pandemic-related chip shortages and sky-high pricing is beginning to fade. Chip manufacturers successfully ramped up their manufacturing capabilities and eventually caught up on orders. Now that the supply has stabilized, many OEMs and EMSs may have a false sense of security.

“Manufacturers were often forced to wait 52 to 80 weeks for chips when the economy softened,” said Thomas. “The parts finally became available, and now there is a good supply. However, as soon as demand heats up for any reason, they will face the same constraints. For some of these parts, the lead time is still 52 to 60 weeks. But nobody’s that concerned because the demand isn’t there yet.”

Any number of destabilizing events, such as a future pandemic, a natural disaster related to global warming, or political tension boiling over into conflict, could tip the global chip supply into a severe shortage. Of course, the most destabilizing event directly affecting the global chip supply would be any serious dispute between Taiwan and China.

Some are even predicting a tech boom in the next decades, with most growth driven by the automotive (particularly electric vehicles), data storage, and wireless industries. Ideally, OEMs would have access to a strategic reserve of chips to protect them from unexpected market shocks, much like the U.S.’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“The world learned over the period of time through Covid just how dependent the world is on chips,” said Thomas. “It really is a lot like oil. But I would argue OEMs are even more vulnerable to a disruption in the electronic chip supply chain because domestic manufacturers still rely predominantly on the global supply.”

As chip demand rises to supply myriad technologies in the latest tech boom, OEMs that secure low-cost, quality inventory over the long term will weather the inevitable, unexpected disruptions.

