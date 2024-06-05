Manufacturing remembers industry icon, Barry Rogers

Renishaw, Inc. remembers and recognizes the significant contributions of machine tool industry icon Barry Rogers, who passed away suddenly on May 18. Rogers’ extensive 50-plus year career in the machine tool industry, included a more than 20-year run in various senior sales and marketing, and engineering roles for Renishaw, Inc.

“Barry had a pronounced influence on our sales and marketing team that continues today,” said Denis Zayia, President Renishaw Americas. “He worked and lived passionately and whether he was creating sales strategies, cooking, hunting, or riding motorcycles, Barry did it with a contagious enthusiasm. He was truly one of a kind.”

Rogers started his machine tool career as a Journeyman Tool & Die apprentice with Microswitch, a division of Honeywell. Other career stops included John Deer Harvester and LK Metrology, before landing at Renishaw. After Renishaw, Rogers spent time at Sunnen Products Company and as the VP Global Director of Sales for Haas Automation, before starting his consulting company Alpha Strategies.

A celebration of life will take place Friday, June 7, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. in South Elgin, IL. The service will also be livestreamed on YouTube.