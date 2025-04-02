manus plastic bearing competition 2025 winners announced

A mobile surgical microscope from Prechtl Tech Solutions, designed for structurally weak countries, won the manus plastic bearing competition 2025. A panel of judges awarded the engineers for using lubrication-free polymer bearings, which improved the microscope’s reliability. Other winning projects included a bicycle trailer for parcel delivery, an AI-powered hoe for agriculture, and an agrivoltaic system with integrated irrigation and crop cultivation. Each of these solutions demonstrated environmental, economic, and social benefits through the use of durable polymer bearings.

To enable doctors in areas with limited infrastructure to treat eye diseases such as cataracts, they receive donated surgical microscopes. The problem is that users on site are often unable to maintain or repair the devices. If, for example, you neglect to relubricate the bearing points in the microscope stand and the worst comes to the worst, the bearings get damaged. The microscopes then often end up unused in the corner. However, the company Prechtl Tech Solutions from Traunstein is not prepared to accept this. The engineers have developed a lightweight surgical microscope that can be assembled within five minutes without tools and also works without access to a power supply. In the joints of the microscope, iglidur G polymer plain bearings from igus ensure maintenance-free and fail-safe dry operation over many years, while at saving weight compared to metal bearings. The risk of contamination is now also reduced. This impressed the jury of the manus award 2025 – including representatives from specialist media, industry, research and business – who presented Prechtl Tech Solutions with the gold manus award 2025 and €5,000 prize money. The experts praised the creative approach in addition to the simple and economical realization with a high social benefit.

Bicycle trailers for parcel delivery: silver manus goes to zemmi GmbH from Hamburg

The silver manus 2025 and €2,500 prize money go to zemmi GmbH from Hamburg. The company has built a bicycle semi-trailer with pedal drive that can pull a trailer with a load volume of 4.2m3. The vehicle is thus becoming an alternative to lorries for parcel delivery, which are increasingly blocking roads, especially in metropolitan areas. However, to replace the classic parcel car, the bicycle semi-trailer must operate reliably. The engineers use weather-resistant, self-lubricating iglidur J polymer bearings from igus instead of metal bearings in the overrun device. According to Zemmi, these bearings support the system’s long-term durability and efficiency.

AI hoe for agriculture: bronze manus for Farm-ING from Austria

The Austrian company Farm-ING received the bronze manus and €1,000 prize money for an intelligent agricultural hoe. Coupled to a tractor, the hoe uses artificial intelligence to specifically remove unwanted weeds. To ensure that the machine is fail-safe, the designers use plain bearings made of high-performance plastic from igus as part of the chopping unit. The lubrication-free bearings are resistant to dirt and also work reliably in dusty field environments, unlike metal bearings, whose lubrication often becomes a dirt magnet. According to Farm-ING, the bearings help lower lubricant-related pollution and prevent leaks that could cause contamination. The jury recognized the role of artificial intelligence in reducing chemical use in agriculture. The iglidur J polymer bearings in the rods have helped ensure consistent chopper performance.

Green manus for an agrivoltaics system from the French company TSE

With the Green manus award and €3,000 prize, igus honors projects with a strong focus on sustainability. The French company TSE won this category in 2025 for its agrivoltaics system, which allows farming to continue under solar panels installed at a height of about 5 meters. The system also includes an integrated irrigation feature. To optimize electricity production, up to nine solar modules are mounted on a 1-ton rotating table powered by geared motors, placing a significant load on the mechanical components. To support this, engineers use large igubal pillow block bearings made from durable plastic. The jury noted that lubricant-free bearings eliminate the risk of ground contamination. The bearings are designed to withstand various environmental conditions with minimal maintenance.

This year, the manus award ceremonies will take place at the winners’ homes or at the igus branches in the respective countries. Once again, Design World’s own VP, Editorial Director, Paul J. Heney, was a member of the international jury for manus.

All information about the winners and the manus catalogue with all 613 entries are available at igus.eu/manus-award.