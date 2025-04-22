Master Bond’s new toughened UV-curable adhesive cures rapidly

Master Bond UV15-7HP is a low-viscosity, easy-to-apply, one-part, UV-curable adhesive system. Optimal adhesion is achieved in bond line thicknesses of 0.001 to 0.003 in., and it can cure rapidly with a minimum intensity of 20 to 40 mW/cm2 using a UV light source emitting at a wavelength of 320 to 365 nm. The material can also be cured in sections up to 0.125 in. thick under appropriate conditions, making it suitable for bonding, sealing, coating, and encapsulation.

The UV15-7HP has a tensile strength of 6,000 to 7,000 psi and a tensile modulus of 250,000 to 300,000 psi at room temperature. This toughened system resists thermal cycling and offers significant elongation of 5 to 10%. It is an electrically insulative material with a volume resistivity greater than 1,014 ohm-cm. Optically clear with a refractive index of 1.54 at 589 nm, it is not oxygen inhibited and contains no solvents or diluents.

This UV-curable adhesive bonds well to a wide variety of substrates, including glass, ceramics, metals, and many plastics, such as polycarbonates, acrylics, and polyester films. The system is serviceable in a wide range of temperatures, from -80 to 300° F. It is available in various packaging options: 10 cc and 30 cc syringes, ½ pints, pints, quarts, gallons, and five-gallon containers.

The company’s UV curing product line includes ultra-fast curing compounds suitable for diverse bonding, sealing, and coating applications within the optical, fiber optic, electronic, laser, and semiconductor industries. Certain UV grades meet NASA low outgassing or USP Class VI and ISO 10993-5 standards and are used in the aerospace and medical industries, respectively.

