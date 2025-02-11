Mastering Fixtures in SOLIDWORKS Simulation for Accurate FEA Results

Avoid common setup mistakes and improve the reliability of your simulations.

By Taylor Hoff, Applications Engineer at Hawk Ridge Systems

SOLIDWORKS Simulation is a powerful tool for finite element analysis (FEA), offering seamless integration with SOLIDWORKS to analyze and validate models efficiently. However, accurate results depend on proper study setup—especially when it comes to fixtures. Incorrect fixture placement can introduce significant errors, making your results unreliable.

Why Fixtures Matter in SOLIDWORKS Simulation

Fixtures define how a model is constrained in 3D space. Think of them as “grounding” mates in an assembly—if they’re improperly applied, your study can produce unrealistic deformations, rigid body motion, or incorrect stress results.

Common Fixture Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Using the Wrong Fixture Type – Choosing an incorrect fixture can cause over-constraining or under-constraining. Review the available fixture types in SOLIDWORKS Simulation and select the one that best represents real-world conditions. Applying Fixtures Too Close to the Area of Interest – Fixtures can introduce artificial stiffness, affecting stress distribution. Place them far enough from critical regions to minimize errors. Ignoring Load Paths – Every applied load travels through a system of connected components. Consider how loads transfer through your model to apply constraints realistically.

Understanding Fixtures as Boundary Conditions

Fixtures set the boundary conditions (BCs) for your simulation. Since real-world systems don’t exist in isolation, defining reasonable boundaries is crucial. Ask yourself:

What components should be included in the study?

How will loads transfer through the system?

Where should the simulation boundaries be set?

For example, when analyzing a car suspension spring, modeling the entire vehicle isn’t necessary. Instead, focus on key components that significantly impact the spring’s performance.

Pro Tips for Applying Fixtures Correctly

If you see a large displacement warning , your model might be under-constrained. Double-check fixture placement.

, your model might be under-constrained. Double-check fixture placement. Use remote loads and connectors when applicable to simulate real-world constraints more accurately.

when applicable to simulate real-world constraints more accurately. Review simulation results critically—if stress concentrations appear at fixtures, ensure they aren’t influencing your area of interest.

Continue Learning About SOLIDWORKS Simulation

