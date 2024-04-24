Materialise and Renishaw partner for metal 3D printing efficiency

Materialise and Renishaw have announced a partnership to increase efficiency and productivity for manufacturers using Renishaw’s additive manufacturing (AM) systems. Through the partnership, Renishaw system users will benefit from Materialise’s next-generation build processor software tailored to the RenAM 500 series of metal AM systems. They will also have access to Magics, Materialise’s leading data and build preparation software. This will enable users of Renishaw’s AM systems to build a seamless workflow from design to 3D-printed part, control and customize their 3D printing process, reduce production time, and increase the efficiency of their AM operations.

Manufacturing companies are increasingly adopting additive manufacturing to produce metal parts on an industrial scale. A significant technology for industrial 3D printing is laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), which offers users the ability to adapt print parameters for increased productivity. However, LPBF can be challenging for inexperienced users, so additional training may be required to get the most from the technology. Software allows manufacturers to unlock the full potential of the technology by optimizing the 3D printing process and streamlining the workflow.

Build processors link 3D printers with data preparation software, streamlining the additive manufacturing process from design to print. Materialise’s next-generation build processor complements Renishaw’s recently launched Tempus technology. This new scanning algorithm for Renishaw’s RenAM 500 series of AM machines allows the laser to fire while the recoater moves, saving up to nine seconds per build layer without reducing part quality. With this advancement, part build time can be cut by up to 50%. Materialise’s next-generation build processor software handles data consistently and speeds up data processing of complex geometries and high volumes of parts. Additionally, the new build processor for Renishaw AM systems enables dedicated print parameters at the part level for increased productivity and optimized quality, making it a viable solution for the volume production of different or identical parts.

The build processor for Renishaw AM systems allows users to seamlessly connect to Materialise Magics. This is a technology-neutral data and build preparation software that offers compatibility with nearly all import file formats and connectivity to all major 3D printing technologies. It provides users with advanced workflow control and automation, including the recently launched e-Stage for Metal+. This software optimizes data and build preparation for LPBF systems using physics-based modeling to automate support structure generation.

Manufacturing companies can also rely on the Materialise Build Processor Software Development Kit to create their own intellectual property. The open software system allows them to build their own next-generation build processor tailored to their metal 3D printing application. Customized build processors can help to further enhance cost efficiency, production speed, and part quality, which makes it possible to manufacture intricate parts and mass-produce identical or personalized products with consistent quality, reduced scrap rates, and abbreviated lead times.

Renishaw

renishaw.com

Materialise

materialise.com