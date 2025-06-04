Materials science helps lighten the load for this space shuttle

SABIC recently announced the company’s collaboration with Branch Technology to develop lightweight panels to restore the exterior of the Pathfinder, an early test article for the NASA space shuttle orbiter. Branch Technology used its cellular fabrication (C-Fab) process and SABIC’s advanced LNP THERMOCOMP compound to robotically 3D-print a matrix structure that forms the core of its BranchClad composite panels.

These panels were selected by the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., for the restoration of the Pathfinder prototype. After being installed on the original airframe, the 516 panels were painted to resemble the Discovery space shuttle. The Pathfinder is displayed as part of the museum’s space shuttle propulsion stack. The 121-ft-long Pathfinder, built in 1977 and originally called Orbital Vehicle-098, played a role in testing critical aspects of the Space Transportation System, including heavy lifting, transportation, and ground crew training.

In addition to design freedom, the 3D-printed BranchClad panels used on the Pathfinder provide a strong strength-to-weight ratio and help reduce production time, material waste, and cost.

SABIC’s LNP THERMOCOMP compound was chosen by Branch Technology for its 3D printing needs due to the material’s strength and stiffness, which are essential for optimizing the dimensional stability of the open matrix structure. In addition, the compound features a property called self-consolidation, which causes it to amalgamate after printing. Self-consolidation causes a tightening and straightening of the links between nodes in the matrix, resulting in greater rigidity and overall structural strength.

“Prior to engaging with SABIC, we tried many different polymer solutions, but none delivered the desired level of stiffness between nodes that our open matrix structure requires for maximum strength,” said Ryan Lusk, chief executive officer, Branch Technology. “SABIC’s experts listened carefully to our needs, learned about our technology, and custom-designed a compound that not only performs beautifully in our C-Fab process but also prints rapidly to maximize productivity. We’ve had great success working with SABIC and look forward to collaborating on future projects.”

“This ongoing collaboration is a perfect example of how SABIC works closely with customers to develop new material formulations for their application requirements,” said Maureen MacDonald-Stein, director, Portfolio Strategy and Marketing, SABIC Polymers, Specialties BU. “Our work with Branch Technology also illustrates the versatility of our pellet-fed additive manufacturing materials, which can play a key part in new approaches to producing architectural components. We foresee many innovative applications for 3D printing in this space.”

LNP THERMOCOMP compounds can be formulated to meet specific engineering attributes, including strength, stiffness, specific gravity for weight management, or a solid feel, heat and chemical resistance, flow properties, and dimensional stability.

