Maxon’s new ESCON2 DC controller elevates precision, speed, and torque management

Maxon has unveiled its latest innovation: the ESCON 2 controller. This advanced speed and current controller, designed for micro motors, significantly enhances control precision. The ESCON 2, suitable for brushed and brushless dc motors up to 1,800 W continuous duty, is engineered for seamless OEM integration into customer systems.

The ESCON 2 has enhanced control features, including field-oriented control (FOC), acceleration, and velocity feed-forward capabilities. This controller supports 4-quadrant operation, allowing precise management of forward and reverse directions and braking. It can handle dc motors up to 3,600 W peak duty and provides a continuous current of 30 A, peaking at 60 A.

Building on the foundation of its predecessor, the ESCON motor controller, the ESCON 2 introduces several new features that elevate control capabilities. The FOC functionality ensures smoother and more precise operation, boosting overall performance. Acceleration and velocity feed-forward enhance response times and control accuracy, while high control cycle rates enable rapid and precise speed and torque adjustments to varying conditions.

To further increase control precision, the ESCON 2 integrates seamlessly with absolute encoders, incremental encoders, and Hall sensors, expanding customization options for OEM designs. It can function as a standalone controller with analog and digital signal command capabilities or as a slave within a CANopen network, enhancing connectivity for industrial applications. Additionally, the ESCON 2 offers USB and RS232 support, allowing operation via Windows or Linux workstations. Extensive, configurable digital and analog I/O options include eight digital and two analog inputs and three digital and two analog outputs.

With its high-power density and compact design, the ESCON 2 integrates easily into various systems. Available in a Module PCB format for direct OEM installation, it measures just 67 x 43 x 7.8 mm. A Compact format with pre-fitted connectors is also available, measuring 93.5 x 46 x 41 mm, for effortless assembly.

Maxon’s Motion Studio graphical user interface simplifies drive system configuration, monitoring, and diagnostics. Motion Studio’s intuitive interface is accessible to new users and provides advanced control options. Its Autotune functionality streamlines the process of achieving optimal motor control performance. Motion Studio is free to download and reflects Maxon’s commitment to making motor control easy and efficient for all users.

Discover the future of precision control with the new maxon ESCON 2 controller, designed to meet the demanding needs of modern OEM applications.

