mayr updates ROBA topstop safety brakes, adds monitoring modules

mayr power transmission presented an updated generation of ROBA topstop safety brakes for gravity-loaded robotic axes at SPS 2025 in Nuremberg. The company also showed the ROBA brake-checker module for continuous brake monitoring and the ROBA gateway for collecting operating data. mayr said the combined system is intended to support maintenance planning, digital twin use cases and smart production environments. A brake validation checklist is also available.

Gravity-loaded axes in production equipment and robots can pose safety risks if motion is not controlled during power loss or emergency stops. Safety brakes based on the fail-safe principle, which apply in a de-energized state, are used to hold loads in position under these conditions. mayr said the ROBA topstop brakes are designed to prevent uncontrolled movement during outages or stops. Installed between the motor and output, the brakes can also be retrofitted into existing designs, which can reduce redesign effort and cost.

Robust construction ensures reliability

For day-to-day industrial operations, the ROBA topstop braking system is supplied as an independent compact module. O-rings at the interfaces seal against dust and moisture, and the brakes meet IP66 protection as standard. The vertical axes remain secured even when the drive is dismantled, which supports maintenance and transport. Adaptable flange dimensions allow integration into existing constructions.

Sensorless monitoring – data for smart production

With the ROBA brake-checker, mayr provides a module that monitors safety brakes without additional sensors. It assesses brake condition using current and voltage trends to support maintenance planning. The system tracks parameters such as switching time, coil temperature and functional reserves. An optional ROBA gateway module enables network connectivity so the collected data can be integrated into remote maintenance systems or digital twin models.

Validation tool simplifies dimensioning

In addition to the hardware, mayr provides engineering support, including a validation aid that uses the safety characteristic value B10d to support brake sizing under DIN EN ISO 13849-1. The checklist compiles relevant information on the safety principles used and supports a standardized assessment of the brakes. The ROBA topstop has been classified by TÜV as a “well-tried component” in Category 1.

mayr said its latest brake generation and related digital modules are intended for safety-critical automation applications. At SPS 2025, the company presented the brakes and digital modules as part of its drive-safety portfolio and highlighted the availability of operating data from connected components.

For more information, visit mayr.com.