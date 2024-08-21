Media converters, PoE++ Ethernet switch, and PoE++ injectors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added the STRIDE SE3 series PoE++ Ethernet switch that provides both power and Ethernet communication to connected devices, allowing even more savings in your network design. This switch will auto-detect the presence of a PoE-enabled device and provide up to 240W of DC power along with Fast or Gigabit Ethernet communication speeds to the powered device.

STRIDE SE3 Ethernet media converters provide copper-to-fiber and fiber-to-copper conversions. Converting from copper to fiber allows for faster data transmission, less noise interference, and extended ranges. Multi-mode SC 100FX, ST 100FX, or Gigabit SFP fiber optic connections are available. SE3 media converters also feature 10/100Base-T or 10/100/1000Base-T RJ45 connections and Link Fault Pass (LFP) technology, which detects a loss of connection and halts any transmissions to make the system aware of the issue.

STRIDE PoE++ injectors provide a convenient way to add power to an Ethernet network where needed, convenient for adding PoE-enabled devices, including web cameras and Wi-Fi access points, to an existing standard Ethernet network. PoE injectors provide greater flexibility with network design as the connected devices can be installed in locations without power readily available. STRIDE PoE++ injectors supply up to 100W of power and utilize Gigabit transmission speeds.

A new Small Form Factor Pluggable (SFP) transceiver has also been added to the lineup. This model features a Cat6A RJ45 Gigabit copper connection to easily add an additional copper connection to select STRIDE Ethernet switches and converters.

AutomationDirect

https://www.automationdirect.com/adc/overview/catalog/communications/ethernet_media_converters_-a-_poe_injectors