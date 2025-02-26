Design World

Medical-grade dual-curable adhesive enables fast fixturing with LED light

By |

Master Bond LED415DC90Med is a one component, dual cure adhesive system designed for high-speed manufacturing of medical electronic devices. It cures rapidly without oxygen inhibition upon exposure to 405 nm LED light, followed by a short 30-45 minute heat cure at 90-95°C, making it well-suited for bonding heat sensitive components. LED415DC90Med passes ISO 10993-5 requirements for non-cytotoxicity and resists common medical sterilants, including glutaraldehyde, peracetic acid, ethylene oxide, and gamma radiation.

Unlike conventional dual cure adhesives that limit light penetration to approximately 1 mm, LED415DC90Med can partially cure or fixture sections up to 6 mm deep when exposed to 405 nm LED light at the appropriate intensity and for a sufficient duration. This deeper cure capability enables the fixturing of opaque components by allowing light penetration through the adhesive from the sides. A subsequent cure at 90-100°C for 30-60 minutes is recommended to optimize strength and overall performance.

LED415DC90Med has a thixotropic index of 5.53 at room temperature. It exhibits a tensile strength of 5,500-6,500 psi, a tensile modulus of 450,000-550,000 psi, and a lap shear strength exceeding 1,000 psi (aluminum to aluminum). This rigid system cures to a Shore D hardness of 85-90 with an elongation of 1-3% at 75°F. It is serviceable from -80°F to +350°F, electrically non-conductive (volume resistivity > 1014 ohm-cm), and bonds well to a variety of substrates, including plastics, glass, and metals. LED415DC90Med is available in syringes, ½ pint, pint, and quart containers.

Master Bond Medical Grade Adhesives

Master Bond’s medical-grade systems are specifically formulated to comply with USP Class VI and/or ISO 10993-5 standards. Formulations include epoxy, silicone, UV- or LED-curable, epoxy-polyurethane blend, and cyanoacrylate chemistries.

For more information, visit masterbond.com.

You may also like:

Filed Under: Adhesives • epoxies, Medical-device manufacture
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World