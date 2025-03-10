Meet John Andrick, SMW Electronics’ new sales lead

SMW Autoblok is pleased to announce that John Andrick has been promoted to sales lead for the company’s automation and electronics division, SMW Electronics. In his new role, Andrick will be responsible for technical sales and will collaborate with the sales team to identify and develop strategic business opportunities while driving the U.S. market launch of SMW Electronics’ advanced technology solutions. He will also oversee the end-to-end product implementation and project management, and support customers with electronic solutions designed to optimize automation processes and enhance robotic applications to support the evolving industry demands.

Andrick will be integral in supporting relationships with both new and existing customers in addition to identifying and cultivating sales opportunities. Andrick will be based in Wheeling, Illinois, and is responsible for covering all states in North America.

“We are very excited to welcome John to our sales team,” said Larry Robbins, president and CEO of SMW Autoblok USA. “His new position addresses the needs of our growing automation business and will enhance close, firsthand, technical collaboration with our new and existing customers as well as our regional managers and manufacturers’ reps.”

Andrick has experience and knowledge in engineering, electronics, and workholding, as well as leadership and development skills, for his newly appointed role. Prior to joining SMW Autoblok, Andrick worked in sales development for Standard Electric Supply. SMW Autoblok continues to strengthen their overall engineering services and diverse range of workholding and automation products to their customers in the U.S. and globally. The company’s mission is to continue to build strong partnerships by responding quickly to customer requirements in a concise, initiative-driven manner during all phases of the engineering and product development processes.

