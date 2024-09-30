Meet the new FlexiBowl 200, a compact automated feeding solution

The FlexiBowl 200 is ARS Automation’s latest innovation in its lineup of flexible feeding solutions. The new product is designed compactly with powerful performance to address the growing demands of modern manufacturing and is suitable for handling small parts ranging from 1 to 10 mm.

The feeding solution is 25% shorter and 50% slimmer than earlier models for better space optimization, and it maintains the same feeding area with a much smaller footprint. The FlexiBowl 200 is geared toward manufacturers who must maximize workspace without sacrificing efficiency. It’s well-suited for industries such as automotive, electronics, medical devices, and consumer goods, where both precision and space are at a premium.

“The FlexiBowl 200 is a game-changer for manufacturers focused on space optimization. We know that our customers need solutions that not only reduce footprint but also maintain high performance, and this product delivers on both fronts,” said Chris Round, VP of sales for North America at ARS Automation.

