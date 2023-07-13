Meet the new queen of big 3D printing

Q.Big 3D was founded at Germany’s Aalen University in 2019 and has received numerous awards for its technology. It specializes in large 3D-printed components, engineering new component applications, and printing-as-a-service. The large-format 3D printing company just received new funding from HZG Group, and Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, has been invested in the startup since its early stages and stays on board.

The fresh capital comes in time for Q.Big 3D’s launch of the Queen 1 large-format printer. It uses patented technology characterized by seamlessly operating two nozzles in the printing process. One nozzle is used for fast, high-volume printing, and one for applying fine surfaces and structures. The system works with plastic granulate as a widely available and well-established base material.

“In the field of additively manufactured large components, Q.Big 3D’s technology covers a very broad spectrum from prototypes, design, and functional samples to spare parts, operating equipment, and end products,” said Kerstin Herzog, founder and managing director of HZG Group. “We are thrilled by the potential range of applications because this is exactly where the classic advantages of 3D printing are effectively merged with a short and tool-less process chain to manufacture large components. We are excited about the next steps we will take together with the team and its Queen 1.”

During the ramp-up phase of the Queen 1 printer that started in autumn 2022, beta customers have produced large-scale components such as rear light mounts, sophisticated pipe flanges in the field of energy technology, and side doors for helicopter cockpits. Q.Big 3D is currently intensifying its sales activities for the serial product, which will be ready for shipment by the end of this year.

“Compared to alternative processes such as milling, laminating or casting, we enable a significantly shorter lead-time for the production of components at a lower price,” said Katja Herrmann, co-founder of Q.Big 3D. “For example, one customer confirms a lead-time reduction of 70% and a cost reduction of at least 30%. With this customer feedback and HZG Group as an investor at our side, we are very confident about the market launch. Following the R&D phase, we are now set for growth.”

Setting the nozzle up and putting it down is often the critical part in the additive manufacturing process, as it is difficult to control the component’s accuracy in the process. So far, users had to choose between large components with coarse surface structures and small components with filigree structures. Q.Big 3D’s innovation is the VFGF (Variable Fused Granular Fabrication) process, which allows the amount of extruded plastic to be precisely controlled according to the part’s geometry.

With an installation space of 1,700 x 1,100 x 1,050 mm and the use of plastic pellets, large-format 3D printing with the Queen 1 printer is an economical solution for many applications. Q.Big 3D customers include companies such as Voith, Kärcher, and John Deere. Great potential for future use lies in the rail and commercial vehicle industry, in shipbuilding, aerospace, mechanical engineering, architecture, and construction, as well as in the exhibition stand construction and building technology business.

Q.Big 3D will be presenting the queen of 3D printers at Formnext in Frankfurt, November 7–10, 2023, in Hall 11.1, Stand C51.

Q.Big 3D

qbig3d.de