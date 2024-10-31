Meet the winners in the 2024 LEAP Awards Industrial Automation category

The winners of the 2024 LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Awards were announced earlier this week in a digital ceremony, with products across 10 categories, including Industrial Automation.

Critical to LEAP’s success is the involvement of the engineering community. The Design World editorial team assembled a top-notch independent judging panel, comprised of a cross-section of 10 OEM design engineering and academic professionals.

In the Industrial Automation category, the winning submissions for this year are:

Gold

igus

ReBeL EduMove

Based on open-source software and equipped with a gripper, the ReBeL EduMove serves as an autonomous learning platform for educational institutions. It has a modular design so that other functions can be added, such as lidar, camera technology, or a slam algorithm.

The EduMove can be programmed using the proven igus Robot Control Software, enabling a quick introduction to mobile robotics. In addition, the CRI network interface with Python library and the open-source ROS2 interface enable even the most demanding research applications.

From the judges’ comments: “This is a great idea to educate our youth in schools. This system, along with an instructor, will train individuals on how to program and become more comfortable with robotics in our lives.” Congratulations!

Silver

Rockwell Automation

FactoryTalk Optix portfolio

The FactoryTalk Optix portfolio from Rockwell Automation combines cloud-based software and hardware to enable industrial organizations to build versatile human machine interface (HMI) solutions that meet diverse requirements.

The new portfolio provides an open architecture with options for design, deployment, connectivity and extensibility that empower users to create innovative, easy-to-use HMI applications. The portfolio includes Rockwell’s HMI platform, remote access software, compute modules and a range of deployment options. It provides efficiencies with object-oriented design, wizard-based workflows, and pre-built libraries.

Users can use visualization software to design HMI applications that natively work with Rockwell and third-party controllers and run it on their choice of hardware. Users can connect to a variety of third-party software, devices or systems using software designed for interoperability and full OPC UA support.

Bronze

HP Inc.

HP Jet Fusion 5600 Series Industrial 3D Printing Solution

HP’s 5600 Series, an upgrade to the HP 5200 Series, features improvements in hardware and firmware to offer greater repeatability, reliability, and customization to help reduce operational costs. These features are critical as customers scale to production across verticals, including automotive, consumer, healthcare, and industrial.

HP’s 5600 Series gives visibility and control directly to the end user through API access for digital integration, ideal for high volume production environments.

HP 3D Process Development enhances the platform with access to open parameters, dimensional calibrations, and telemetry visualization, allowing manufacturers to gain process flexibility and predictability within their fleet. Not only does this provide new capabilities to optimize applications for scalable production, but it also streamlines application development.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

You can see the rest of the winners in all of the categories by visiting designworldonline.com.