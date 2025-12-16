Meltio reports broader industrial use of DED technology in 2025

Meltio, a multinational wire-laser metal additive manufacturing company, wrapped up its 2025 exhibition circuit and said Directed Energy Deposition is moving from lab trials into supply chains across multiple industries. At MilAM, Rapid+TCT, EMO Hannover and Formnext, the company presented results it said show its systems can help manufacturers reduce reliance on global logistics.

Meltio also opened its first international reference site in Danville, Virginia, in 2025. The company cited deployments by defense organizations including the Republic of Korea Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy, along with other defense use cases.

Industrial metal 3D printing is evaluated beyond additive manufacturing trade shows. Meltio said it also exhibited at broader industrial manufacturing events in 2025 to build confidence among manufacturers looking to produce and repair metal parts in production and machine shop settings.

Logistics in contested environments

At MilAM and Rapid+TCT, Meltio emphasized operational readiness. The U.S. Department of Defense and other forces are evaluating additive manufacturing to address supply challenges.

Operational validation: Meltio highlighted the Meltio Robot Cell and cited a case study in which a reverse osmosis pump was restored in 34 hours aboard a ship, faster than traditional procurement timelines.

Lightweighting tactical gear: Working with AM Solutions for South Korea’s defense sector, Meltio said it redesigned ice cleats for the K2 Black Panther main battle tank. The company reported the pads dropped from 10.74 kg to 4.26 kg, a 60% reduction, while maintaining mechanical integrity.

Hybrid manufacturing: With Phillips Corp., Meltio showcased integration of the Meltio Engine Blue into a Haas CNC machine. The company said the hybrid setup can support complex part production with improved precision, shorter lead times and less material waste.

Industrial efficiency: Automotive, tooling, oil and gas

At EMO Hannover and Formnext, Meltio emphasized return on investment and cycle-time reductions compared with milling, casting and forging.

Cost and weight reduction: Meltio cited the Hirudi stub axle case study, reporting a 62.5% weight reduction and a 35.7% cost reduction compared with traditional forging using its wire-laser metal deposition process.

Speed: The company said the stub axle was produced in just over 21 hours, cutting lead time by 33%.

Adoption: Meltio said the results support use for functional engine components and tooling, including potential integration by manufacturers such as Iveco.

Securing supply chains through on-site autonomy

At the opening of its Danville, Virginia, reference site, Meltio emphasized “industrial autonomy,” producing or repairing parts on demand at the point of need, including for oil and gas operators in remote and offshore environments.

Remote repair capabilities: Meltio highlighted processing of corrosion-resistant alloys such as Inconel 718 and stainless steel for harsh environments.

High-performance applications: At Formnext, Meltio presented oil and gas examples such as dual combustion chambers with integrated cooling channels. The company said the demonstrations show W-LMD can meet density and mechanical-property requirements for safety-critical parts while reducing lead times from months to days.

Blue laser integration

Meltio also highlighted the Meltio Engine Blue, which uses a 1.4 kW blue laser to process reflective materials such as copper and aluminum.

Efficiency metrics: Meltio reported a 30% reduction in energy consumption and deposition rates up to 3.5 times faster than earlier generations.

Material versatility: At Danville, Meltio showed multi-material examples, including an artillery shell and a naval propeller shaft bracket printed in marine bronze and stainless steel.

Expanding the global footprint

Meltio’s 2025 expansion included opening the Danville reference site in partnership with Fastech. The company said the facility supports North American defense, oil and gas and naval customers and showcases systems such as the Meltio M600 and Robot Cell producing industrial parts.

Across the events and announcements, Meltio’s core message was industrial autonomy, positioning its DED wire platform as a way for tier 1 suppliers and defense organizations to reduce exposure to global supply chain disruptions.

More applications

Meltio said it increased the number of documented applications in 2025 across automotive, defense, aerospace, mining and oil and gas.

