Memory card connectors offer versatile configurations

CUI Devices’ Interconnect Group announced the addition of memory card connectors to its connectors product portfolio. Available in a variety of SD and microSD card connectors as well as SIM, micro-SIM, nano-SIM, and smart card connector types, CUI Devices’ memory card connectors offer multiple configurations to meet the requirements of a range of memory and consumer electronic applications.

The memory connector models feature push-in/pull-out, push-in/auto eject out, and hinged insertion styles, ultra-compact profiles as low as 0.7 mm, and card-detect switch options. Housed in surface mount packages with gold plated contacts, these memory card connectors carry position options from 6 up to 21 and high reliability ratings up to 10,000 mating cycles. All models are reflow solder compatible and comply with the UL94V-0 flammability rating.

CUI Devices’ memory card connectors are available immediately with prices starting at $0.24 per unit at 500 pieces through distribution.