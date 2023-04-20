MEMS inertial-sensing module provides six synchronized channels

The STMicroelectronics ASM330LHB automotive-qualified MEMS inertial-sensing module provides accurate measurements for a wide variety of vehicle functions and, with the dedicated software provided, addresses functional-safety applications up to ASIL B[1].

The module contains a 3-axis digital accelerometer and 3-axis digital gyroscope, designed for a lifetime on the road, and provides a six-channel synchronized output. Its high-accuracy inertial measurements are used to improve the precise positioning of the car in context. It can support ADAS or vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, help stabilize key sensing systems like radar, lidar, and visual cameras, and assist semi-automated driving applications up to L2+. Additionally, it can be used to enable a variety of functionalities in the car body.

With the companion software engine, the ASM330LHB supports the growing adoption of automotive systems that require safety integrity up to level B. Using two ASM330LHB sensor modules for fail-safe redundancy, the combination delivers resilient contextual data for driver-assistance applications, such as lane centering, emergency braking, cruise assistance, and semi-automated driving. Developed in accordance with the automotive functional-safety standard ISO 26262, the ASIL B compatible software library has been certified independently by TÜV SÜD. By implementing dedicated safety mechanisms, including data integrity and accuracy, the library ensures compliance with ASIL B automotive systems.

In addition to safer driving, ASM330LHB is very flexible, also offering a smarter life. Its embedded intelligence facilitates adding new services about the car status when the driver is away. Leveraging the integrated machine learning core (MLC) that draws just a few microamperes of current, a machine-learning algorithm can detect events such as theft attempts, jacking-up, towing, or impacts from other vehicles. Moreover, by monitoring threshold combinations, the integrated finite state machine (FSM) can be optimal for detecting when the vehicle is in motion or stationary, and for sensing vibrations or instability.

The accelerometer and gyroscope inside the module maintain high stability over time and temperature and have very low noise, achieving an overall bias instability of 3°/hour. Specified over the extended temperature range, -40°C to 105°C, the ASM330LHB has multiple operating modes that let designers optimize the data-update rate and power consumption.

The ASM330LHB is AEC-Q100 qualified and in production now in a 2.5mm x 3.0mm 14-lead VFLGA package, available from $11.9.