METCASE launches TECHNOMET TX for desktop instrumentation

METCASE has launched TECHNOMET TX, a new range of tower enclosures for tabletop electronic instrumentation.

Designed to conserve workstation space, these new aluminum enclosures are suitable for applications in test and measurement, industrial control, medical and wellness devices, peripheral equipment, communications, and laboratory use.

Like other models in METCASE’s TECHNOMET range, the new TX features a clean design with concealed fixing screws. The diecast front and rear bezels align with the main case body, while snap-on trims cover the assembly and panel screws. Ventilation holes are included in the base and rear panel.

Depending on tower size, the internal chassis can accommodate either three or four accessory shelves which are designed for mounting the PCBs and electronic assemblies. These shelves can also be supplied pre-punched and fitted with inserts and pillars according to the customer’s requirements. There are M4 earth points on all panels. The enclosures also feature side handles and non-slip ABS feet. The front panels are supplied separately as accessories.

TECHNOMET TX is available in two standard sizes – 11.02″ x 6.89″ x 9.45″ and 13.78″ x 8.66″ x 11.18″ – and two standard color schemes: anthracite (RAL 7016) and traffic white (RAL 9016)/traffic gray A (RAL 7042).

METCASE can supply TECHNOMET TX fully customized. Services include custom sizes (heights, widths, depths), custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, painting and finishing, and photo-quality digital printing of legends, logos and graphics.

TECHNOMET TX is the latest addition to the TECHNOMET series of enclosures which includes portable instrument enclosures, sloping ront enclosures, VESA-mount HMI enclosures and 10.5″/19″ rack enclosures (3U to 6U).

For more information, visit metcaseusa.com.