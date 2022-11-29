Wall-mount enclosures now available In custom sizes

DATAMET enclosures for indoor wall-mount electronics are now available in custom lengths, widths and depths thanks to their stylish front bezel design.

These tough, smart aluminum enclosures are candidates for applications including control systems, factory processing, security, machine control, measurement and detection. DATAMET offers complete access to the electronics during installation and servicing. Unscrewing the front panel and bezel reveals the screws securing the U-shaped top section, which can then be easily removed. After access, the top can then be refitted – securing the

bezel, which is recessed to protect controls.

The L-shaped rear/base section secured to the wall has holes for installing PCBs and internal mounting plates. Cable glands and connectors can be mounted to the underside. Inside, there are four M4 earth studs. All fixings are supplied with the case.

DATAMET is available in three standard sizes from 9.84×7.08×4.58 in to 15.75×11.81×4.58 in. The standard colors are light gray (RAL 7035)/window gray (RAL 7040) and black (RAL 9005). On demand, all dimensions can be adjusted to suit the customer’s specific requirements. Special colors and combinations are also available on request. Accessories include front panels, fixing screws and a PCB mounting kit. Additional customizing

options for DATAMET include custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, painting and finishing, and photo-quality digital printing of graphics, legends and logos.

METCASE division of OKW Enclosures, Inc., 3000 Old Pond Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017, 412 220 9244, Fax: 412 220 9247, E-mail: [email protected], www.metcaseusa.com/en/Metal-Enclosures/Datamet.htm