METCASE’s new universal bail arms for portable electronic enclosures

METCASE is raising the bar with a new range of universal bail arms for fitting to any customer-specified metal electronic enclosures.

These ergonomic tilt/swivel carry handles double as desk stands. They can be adjusted in 30° increments, enabling the device to be positioned at the perfect angle for viewing and operation.

Ordering the handle kit requires the customer to specify two parts. Firstly, there is a sidearm kit which includes two diecast zinc side arms and location bosses (incorporating the spring ratcheting mechanism), two snap-in molded push-buttons, two anti-glide rubber rings (for stable positioning on the table-top), and the assembly screws. Fitting the side arms simply involves machining three holes on each side of the customer’s enclosure.

The side arm kits are offered in four standard colors: off-white (RAL 9002), anthracite (RAL 7016), light gray (RAL 7035), and black (RAL 9005). The push-buttons are supplied in a contrasting or matching color.

Lastly, the customer just needs to specify the required length of extruded aluminum handlebar that fits between the two side arm assemblies. The dimension is simply the width of the customer’s enclosure (where the handle will be fitted) less 26 mm. METCASE will then supply the extrusion to the correct length. The handlebars are available painted in the same colors as the side arms and also in silver metallic (RAL 9006).

To order the handlebar, simply select the handle color part number and replace the XXX at the end with the required dimension. For example: for a 350 mm wide customer enclosure, the machined bar length is 324 mm (350 mm less 26 mm). So, the part number will be M50930-324 with the bar painted in silver metallic (RAL 9006).

METCASE can supply these handle kits painted in alternative RAL colors. For special colors, the molded push-buttons will be supplied in black (RAL 9005).

METCASE

https://www.metcaseusa.com/en/Accessories-for-Enclosures/Universal-Bail-Arms.htm