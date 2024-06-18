METCASE’s TECHNOMET-CONTROL VESA-mount HMI enclosures can be specified, customized, and installed

TECHNOMET-CONTROL is perfect for indoor applications such as industrial machine control, factory processing, security systems, test and measurement, point-of-sale, IIoT, and detection equipment. It can house a variety of touch screens and displays, notably Siemens TP, Beckhoff, and B&R.

These aluminum enclosures feature smart modular construction, enabling them to be manufactured in fully customized versions. Diecast front and rear bezels fit flush with the main case body in a modern cohesive design. Snap-on trims hide all the assembly screws.

The front panel is recessed in the bezel to protect displays and membrane keypads. VESA MIS-D 100 mounting points at the rear enable TECHNOMET-CONTROL to be fitted to a suspension arm or wall bracket. The base panel on the underside is removable with space for cable entry.

Design engineers can choose from four standard sizes (9.06 in. x 7.09 in. x 3.74 in. to 16.54 in. x 11.81 in. x 3.74 in.), or specify TECHNOMET-CONTROL in custom widths, depths, and heights to suit the equipment. Special colors supplement the standard combinations of traffic gray A and traffic white (RAL 7042/9016). All case panels can be custom-machined and printed with legends, logos, and graphics using photo-quality digital printing.

Custom fixings and inserts can be specified. There are already M4 threaded earthing pillars on every panel as standard. The assembly extrusions have M3 holes and guide rails for internal plates, and the customizable rear panel has M3 PCB mounting pillars as standard.

Accessories include front panels, wall mounting kits, and a VESA-compatible pole mounting bracket (⌀50 mm or larger).

METCASE