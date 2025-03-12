METEcon multi-wire connectors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added METEcon multi-wire connectors that feature quality and cost-effective inserts and housings. Inserts are available in multiple pole configurations from 2 poles plus ground up to 108 poles plus ground, with screw or crimp termination types and sizes ranging from 26 to 12 AWG, 10 to 80 Amps. METEcon housings are made of die-cast aluminum with a polyester powder finish or self-extinguishing thermoplastic. They are suitable for use in electrical panels, power connections, and other industrial applications.

Crimp contacts ensure a gas-tight, corrosion-free connection with very low contact resistance. METEcon multi-wire connectors provide secure connections and carry UL and CE agency approvals.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/multi-wire-connectors