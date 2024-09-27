Metrol precision limit switches from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added a variety of new Metrol limit switches to their growing lineup of precision limit switches. These ultra-precise mechanical limit switches have a repeatability down to 0.5 microns (µm) and are some of the smallest switches/sensors available. Their tiny size allows them to be mounted in extremely tight locations.

The additional offering includes precision touch limit switches with a 1-micron repeat accuracy, 90-degree straight touch limit switches with a 6mm smooth barrel, mini stopper precision limit switches in 8, 10, and 13mm flat head styles, and high precision tool setter limit switches with threaded M4 mounting holes or downward installation options. Non-LED limit switch models are also available for a reduced price.

The new Metrol precision limit switches offer a 1-year warranty and start at $36.00.

Learn more by visiting: https://www.automationdirect.com/limit-switch

