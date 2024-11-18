Michell Bearings expands reach with launch of German website

Michell Bearings, a leading UK bearing manufacturer, has launched a German website to enhance support for customers in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria and strengthen its position within these regions.

This development is central to Michell Bearings’ strategy to improve digital accessibility and provide technical content tailored specifically to Western European markets.

The new website includes optimized, translated on-page content, along with literature such as technical datasheets, catalogs, inquiry forms, and product videos.

For over 60 years, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria have been vital markets for Michell Bearings. The new website is designed to streamline the experience for German-speaking customers, offering easy access to product specifications, technical information, and customer support in their native language.

By providing a fully localized site, Michell Bearings aims to improve engagement and support for its German-speaking customers, while reinforcing its strong reputation in Western Europe.

Paul Sargeant, CEO at Michell Bearings, said: “Western Europe has always been a crucial market for Michell Bearings. This digital expansion demonstrates our commitment to better connecting with our customers, making our products and services more accessible.”

The launch is a strategic move within Michell Bearings’ digital roadmap, focused on driving targeted market engagement through language-specific content. This initiative positions Michell Bearings to better serve the needs of its German-speaking customers while supporting the company’s ongoing growth.

Michell Bearings

www.michellbearings.com