Micraft adopts IDS cameras for precise micro LED, HBM production

As micro LED displays and semiconductor components continue to evolve, production processes require greater precision and scalability. Taiwanese company Micraft Systems Plus has introduced two systems designed to address these needs: the uLED Laser Soldering Machine and the HBM High-Accuracy Die Bonder. Both machines use industrial cameras from the USB 3 uEye CP series by IDS Imaging Development Systems to support accuracy, speed, and process control. The systems are already deployed in high-volume production across the Asian electronics market.

Application 1: Micro-LED transfer and laser soldering with 20MP USB3 uEye CP cameras

The uLED Laser Soldering Machine enables precise high-speed soldering of micro LEDs onto large-area substrates – including G4.5 and G6 glass plates. Laser technology reduces thermal and mechanical stress and is therefore ideal for the simultaneous processing of thousands of tiny components.

First, the cameras are used to capture global reference marks for the rough alignment or to determine the rough position of the substrate in the machine coordinate system. This position data is then transmitted to the motion control system, which enables high-precision motion control on this basis – with a repeat accuracy of the coordinates of around ±1 µm.

After qualification, the chips are aligned and transferred with high precision. For fine adjustment, the cameras capture fiducial marks, enabling real-time sub-micrometer alignment of the substrate and, when required, dynamic rotation correction. The alignment data is sent to the motion control system, which adjusts the position and angle of the stage to place each micro-LED at the designated target point. The system can process up to 10 million chips per hour, supporting both accuracy and efficiency for scalable series production.

This is followed by an inline inspection: The camera automatically moves to the relevant position so that the operator can carry out a visual check directly during the process – for example with regard to correct alignment, possible skewing, physical damage or placement errors.

Camera technology for complex image processing tasks

USB 3 uEye CP cameras from IDS are the eyes of the uLED laser soldering machine. Two integrated U3-3800CP-M-GL Rev.2.2 cameras perform several tasks in the process:

Donor wafer inspection (during mass transfer): Detection of defects such as cracks or missing chips to select only functional micro-LEDs.

Alignment and placement: Identification of markings and fiducials on substrates and dies, with transmission of precise coordinates to the motion system for exact positioning.

Post-transfer inspection: Verification of chip positioning with regard to position, inclination and integrity.

Repair and rework: Support of pick-and-place systems for the targeted replacement of individual chips.

The integrated camera model is based on the Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor IMX183 with rolling shutter with a resolution of 20.44 MP (5536 × 3692 px) and 2.4 µm pixel size.

The camera therefore delivers up to 19.8 images per second and is ideal for demanding inspection tasks.

Application 2: Die bonding for high bandwidth memory (HBM) with 12MP USB3 uEye CP cameras

The second system, the HBM high-accuracy die bonder from the MCB series, is designed for semiconductor packaging, particularly for high bandwidth memory (HBM), where multiple chips are stacked vertically. Precision at the micrometer level is essential in this process.

Two U3-3890CP-M-GL Rev.2.2 cameras from IDS localize the microchips and bonding pads, provide precise coordinates to the placement unit and enable the individual components to be placed accurately. “The IDS camera is also mainly used here for the alignment system in our HBM system. It identifies the positions of the chip and the target substrate and converts this information into coordinates for the motion control system in order to achieve precise positioning and alignment,” explains the manufacturer. The control unit uses these coordinates to control placement with sub-micrometer accuracy, ensuring consistent results with high- density placements.

The inline inspection checks each connection for placement accuracy, alignment integrity and possible damage. In high-density storage stacks, even the smallest deviations can lead to electrical or thermal problems – the demands on image processing are correspondingly high.

Sensor performance for precise die bonding

The U3-3890CP Rev.2.2 uses the Sony IMX226 rolling shutter CMOS sensor with 12 MP (4000 × 3000 px) and 1.85 µm pixel size. It is characterized by exceptional light sensitivity and low noise values. At full resolution, up to 33.2 fps are possible – ideal for fast, precise processes. Thanks to IDS camera integration, the system offers high repeat accuracy and long-term process stability – ideal for complex 2.5D and 3D packaging applications.

Computer vision for high-precision semiconductor production: uEye CP from IDS

Both systems from the Taiwanese manufacturer use the uEye CP series from IDS—compact industrial cameras (29 × 29 × 29 mm) with a magnesium housing, USB3 Vision connection, and CMOS global or rolling shutter sensors from the Sony STARVIS series. The back-side illumination (BSI) technology enables low-noise imaging in low light conditions, supporting the detection of structural features, solder contacts, and chip positions in the sub-micrometer range.

A key requirement for the cameras is that the fast frame rate and minimal latency ensure seamless interaction with motion control systems and provide real-time image data for quick adjustments. They also impress with their high reliability and are designed for continuous 24/7 operation – a decisive factor in semiconductor production. The standby mode reduces the power consumption in idle mode to a minimum and thus contributes to energy efficiency, making the industrial camera an environmentally friendly solution for long-term use.

With the comprehensive software SDK from IDS, the cameras can be easily integrated and calibrated on site – an important prerequisite for efficiency and precision in automated production environments.

Customer benefit: Scalable precision and increased efficiency

By integrating IDS camera technology into both platforms, Micraft Systems Plus was able to significantly increase process accuracy, repeatability and reliability. Error rates have been reduced, set-up times shortened and overall production efficiency improved – a clear competitive advantage for customers in the micro-LED and high-end semiconductor packaging sectors.

Both systems are already in use at leading electronics manufacturers in Taiwan and other Asian markets and are regarded as best-practice examples of the integration of German camera technology into state-of-the-art production solutions for micro-LED and semiconductor packaging.

Outlook

The market for precision automation is growing, increasing the demands on industrial cameras. Higher resolution is a key driver of innovation, as detailed imaging is important for complex automation tasks. At the same time, consistent performance remains essential, even in challenging operating conditions.

Another trend is the advancing miniaturization. Industrial cameras with compact designs are becoming increasingly important, as space in modern systems is often limited without compromising on performance.

To take account of these developments, the product portfolio is being systematically expanded and adapted to the increasing technical requirements.

Camera

uEye CP – incredibly fast, powerful, future-proof Camera family: uEye CP

Models used:

U3-3800CP-M-GL Rev.2.2

U3-3890CP-M-GL Rev.2.2

